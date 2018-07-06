हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Separatist Asiya Andrabi, two others taken into NIA custody

The NIA today took custody of separatist and chief of Dukhtaraan-e-Millat, Aasiya Andrabi, and two others in connection with a case registered in April this year for allegedly waging war against the country

Jul 06, 2018, 21:56 PM IST
