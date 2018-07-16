हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Seven-year old flows away in an open drain after heavy rain in Surat

A seven-year old dies after flowing away in an open drain after heavy rain in Surat. Watch the video to know more.

Jul 16, 2018, 11:54 AM IST
