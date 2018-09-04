हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Several injured after South Kolkata's Majerhat bridge collapses

A portion of the Majerhat bridge in southern Kolkata collapsed on Tuesday, killing one people and trapping several others under its debris. Watch this video to know more.

Sep 04, 2018, 19:58 PM IST
