Shaheen Parvez statement on Ram Mandir creates controversy

Shaheen Parvez says Lord Ram is sleeping in a tent in Ayodhya and this is shamefull for Indian Muslims. This statement has created controversy all over. Watch video

Nov 17, 2018, 20:20 PM IST
Video

