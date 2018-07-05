हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shashi Tharoor granted anticipatory bail in Sunanda Pushkar death case

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in connection with the mysterious death case of his wife Sunanda Pushkar.

Jul 05, 2018, 11:48 AM IST
