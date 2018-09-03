हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Shashi Tharoor takes at dig at PM Modi at JNU

MP Shashi Tharoor targets RSS and Modi government at JNU. He said that if a Muslim does say not Bharat Mata Ki Jai then he nowhere violates the constitution as this is nowhere written in the constitution.

Sep 03, 2018, 21:34 PM IST
Next
Video

DNA: Non Stop News, September 03, 2018

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close