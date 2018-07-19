हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shiv Sena to declare its stand on supporting no-confidence motion tomorrow

Despite snowballing differences with its ally BJP, the Shiv Sena is expected to vote in favour of the government when an opposition-sponsored no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi dispensation would be put to vote on Friday. The debate and voting on the motion be held in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Jul 19, 2018, 13:48 PM IST
