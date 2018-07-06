हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shocking! Owner beats youth with hunter after he takes leave without informing

This is a segment of Zee News that brings to you a video in which owner is seen beating youth with hunter after he takes leave without informing. Watch this video for more information.

Jul 06, 2018, 14:57 PM IST
