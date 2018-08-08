हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Should we delay the proceedings on Karunanidhi burial case for a week, asks Madras HC justice

During the court proceedings on Karunanidhi burial case, Tamil Nadu said how can we decide on a case so early. In reply to this The Madras HC justice asked that should we delay the proceedings for a week then? Watch the video to know more.

Aug 08, 2018, 14:05 PM IST
