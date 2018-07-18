हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Six-storey building falls on 4-storey building in Greater Noida: 3 dead, several feared trapped

Three bodies have been recovered after a six-storey under-construction building collapsed on the adjacent four-storey structure in Greater Noida’s Shah Beri Village on Wednesday. The incident took place on the Tuesday night in Shah Beri village of Bisrakh area in Greater Noida.

Jul 18, 2018, 12:02 PM IST
