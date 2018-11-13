हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Soldier killed by Pakistani sniper in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

An Army soldier was killed Sunday by a Pakistani sniper along the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said, the third casualty due to sniping from across the border in three days.

Nov 13, 2018, 10:20 AM IST
