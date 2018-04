Some people have issues with empowerment of Dalits, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had lunch with Dalit women entrepreneurs at a five-star hotel in Patna, in view of the Bharatiya Janata Party's programme to reach out to the members of the community. On receiving harsh comments, he said that some people have issues with empowerment of Dalits.