हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Some students of Central University of Kashmir remain seated during National Anthem

In an alleged disrespect to the national anthem, a group of students chose to remain seated while the anthem was being played at the Sher-e-Kashmir University in Srinagar.

Jul 05, 2018, 21:20 PM IST
Next
Video

Deshhit: Know top 5 deshhit stories | जानिए दिन की 5 बड़ी देश हित कहानियां

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close