Sonia Gandhi's maths is weak, says Centre; exudes confidence of winning trust vote

Claiming that they have the required numbers, Union Minister Ananth Kumar said, "Sonia ji's maths is weak. They had calculated similarly in 1996. We know what happened then.

Jul 19, 2018, 13:28 PM IST
