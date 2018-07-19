हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sonia ji's maths is weak: BJP Minister Ananth Kumar takes jibe at Congress

Day ahead of the crucial no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Ananth Kumar took a dig at the Congress saying 'Sonia ji's maths is weak.'

Jul 19, 2018, 13:34 PM IST
