South Korean president Moon Jae-in visits Gandhi Smriti

South Korean president Moon Jae-in is on a three-day visit to India. Today he visited Gandhi Smriti along with PM Modi. Watch the video to know more.

Jul 09, 2018, 17:56 PM IST
Video

