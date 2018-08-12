हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Special Breaking: 2 girls found dead in Aasra shelter home in Patna

Two girls from a shelter home in Patna's Rajiv Nagar died during treatment on Sunday. The girls, who were brought to Patna Medical College for treatment, belonged to Aasra Griha.

Aug 12, 2018, 20:18 PM IST
