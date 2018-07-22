हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Special Breaking: 3 Terrorists shot dead in Kashmir's Kulgam, encounter underway

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest updates on Kulgam encounter in which 3 terrorists have been shot dead. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 22, 2018, 11:26 AM IST
