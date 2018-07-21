हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Special Breaking: Bullet-riddled body of constable abducted by terrorists in J&K's Kulgam recovered

The body of a Jammu and Kashmir police constable, who was abducted by militants last night from his home in Kulgam district, has been found.

Jul 21, 2018, 19:56 PM IST
