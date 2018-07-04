हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Special Breaking : CCTV shows how Delhi family organised hanging

The security footage recovered from a CCTV camera installed opposite the house shows a woman and two children of the family bringing in the stools used in the mass hangings. The 11 registers recovers indicate that Lalit hallucinated about his father, who died 10 years ago, advising him on salvation.

Jul 04, 2018, 23:14 PM IST
Next
Video

DNA: Swami Vivekananda – One of India's greatest spiritual gurus

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close