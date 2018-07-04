हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Special Breaking: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's press conference after Supreme Court's judgement

This segment of Zee News brings to you Manish Sisodia's reaction on Supreme Court verdict on Centre vs AAP tussle. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 04, 2018, 13:52 PM IST
Supreme Court to deliver verdict on Centre-Delhi tussle shortly

