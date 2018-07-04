हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Special Breaking: Delhi not full state, L-G must take advise of state government, says SC

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest information on LG vs AAP tussle in which Supreme Court gave its verdict today. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 04, 2018, 14:12 PM IST
