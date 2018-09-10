हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Special Breaking: High Court rejects Sonia and Rahul Gandhi's plea on National Herald case

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest information on National Herald Case in which, the High Court has rejected Sonia and Rahul Gandhi's plea on National Herald case. Watch this video to know more.

Sep 10, 2018, 19:46 PM IST
