Special Breaking: India warns OPEC saying to either reduce crude oil prices or expect demand to sink

IOC, India's biggest oil refiner has warned OPEC that if crude prices ramp up further, expect demand to sink. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 11, 2018, 21:00 PM IST
