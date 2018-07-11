हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Special Breaking: UP CM Yogi Adityanath says population should be control without any discrimination

For the stabilisation of population we have to take up measures without any discrimination, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 11, 2018, 19:14 PM IST
