हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Stenographer reaches late to office, explains 'I have to cook food, get kids ready for school'

In a hilarious incident, a steno working in commerce department of Chitrakoot gave the funny explanation for coming late. According to his letter, he had been late to work because of some interesting reasons. He mentioned he was preparing meals, pressing his wife's legs as she was tired and was still getting criticized for not making perfect 'rotis'.

Aug 25, 2018, 09:12 AM IST
Next
Video

Morning Breaking: Jharkhand HC asks Lalu Prasad to surrender by August 30

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close