हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Such restrictions won't be tolerated in the name of discipline, says Vinod Tawde

A top Pune school's recent directive on innerwear for girl students has left several parents baffled. On this, Education minister Vinod Tawde said that such restrictions won't be tolerated in the name of discipline.

Jul 05, 2018, 15:26 PM IST
Next
Video

Watch top 50 news of the afternoon

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close