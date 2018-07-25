हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Sudarsan Pattnaik carves beautiful sand sculpture on Niladri Bije and Rasgulla Divas

Today happens to be Niladri Bije and Rasgulla Dibas or Divas and to celebrate the day, the renowned sand artist from Bhubaneswar, Sudarsan Pattnaik carved beautiful sand sculpture.

Jul 25, 2018, 21:00 PM IST
Next
Video

On 19th 'Kargil Vijay Diwas', nation pays tribute to brave Indian soldiers

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close