हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Super 500 lady Commandos brought to Kashmir to tackle women stone pelters

A special contingent of about 500 women CRPF personnel has been brought to Kashmir valley for regular security duties and tackle the unruly crowds and women stone-pelters.

Aug 13, 2018, 19:12 PM IST
Next
Video

5W1H: NRC will be implemented across India after 2019 elections, says Om Mathur

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close