Supreme Court allows urgent listing of pleas against 'nikah-halala', polygamy

The Supreme Court today agreed to consider listing of a batch of petitions challenging the practices of polygamy and 'nikah halala' among Muslims. A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud considered the submissions of senior advocate V Shekhar that the petitions be listed before a five-judge constitution bench for final adjudication. "We will look into it," the bench said.

Jul 02, 2018, 12:08 PM IST
