Supreme court asks states to keep a check on cow vigilantism, mob lynching

Mob lynching is a crime and each state must take the responsibility to check the violence of cow vigilantes, said Supreme Court. Watch the video to know more.

Jul 03, 2018, 20:50 PM IST
