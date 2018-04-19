हिन्दी
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Search
LIVE TV
India
Cricket
Showbiz
Tech
Health
Viral
Business
World
Sports
Elections
ALL...
Follow @ZeeNews
Citizen Journalist
India
City
Mumbai
Kolkata
Pune
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Ahmedabad
Gurugram
Noida
Ghaziabad
Patna
Bhopal
Lucknow
Jaipur
Faridabad
Kanpur
Shimla
States
Andhra Pradesh
Assam
Bihar
Chhattisgarh
Delhi NCR
Goa
Gujarat
Haryana
Himachal Pradesh
Jammu and Kashmir
Jharkhand
Karnataka
Kerala
Madhya Pradesh
Maharashtra
North East
Odisha
Punjab
Rajasthan
Tamil Nadu
Telangana
Uttar Pradesh
Uttarakhand
West Bengal
UTs
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Europe
Australia-Oceania
Business
Economy
Markets
Personal Finance
Companies
International Business
Real Estate
Market Stats
Bullion
Automobile
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Cricket
Technology
Gadgets
Mobiles
Gaming
Apps
Internet & Social Media
Science & Environment
Space
Environment
Discoveries
Science
Entertainment
Bollywood
Television
Music
Regional
Movie Reviews
Hollywood
Lifestyle
People
Relationships
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Horoscope
Spirituality
Health
Viral
Blogs
Photos
Videos
CONTACT
.
PRIVACY POLICY
.
LEGAL
.
COMPLAINT
.
OUR TEAM
.
INVESTOR INFO
.
ADVERTISE With Us
.
CAREERS
.
WHERE TO WATCH
News
Video
Supreme Court declines SIT investigation in B H Loya's death case
Supreme Court has declared that no SIT investigation will take place in B H Loya's death case.
Apr 19, 2018, 12:36 PM IST
Next
Video
Search operation underway in Pathankot after suspected terrorists movement
Comments - Join the Discussion
Trending
Telugu actress Jeevitha Rajasekhar releases a controversial video of Sri Reddy
Regional
Abhishek Bachchan gets trolled for living with parents, his epic reply will win your heart
People
Don't compare your term with PM Modi's, BJP reacts to Manmohan Singh's '...
India
Kapil Sharma finally breaks his silence on recent controversy
People
Tamil Nadu Governor apologises, says patted journo's cheek considering her as my grandd...
Tamil Nadu
India
Facebook begins fact-checking news in poll-bound Karnataka
Karnataka
assembly elections
In London, PM Narendra Modi reveals the 'secret of his fitness'
India
World
Amrapali Dubey, Rani Chatterjee or Monalisa - who's the highest paid Bhojpuri actress?...
bhojpuri
Irrfan Khan starrer 'Hindi Medium' sets China Box Office on fire—Check latest coll...
Movies
Pathankot on high alert after two armed men hijack car
India