Supreme Court ends section 377 in landmark verdict, homosexuality no more a crime in India

A five-judge Constitutional bench of the Supreme Court Thursday, in four separate but concurring judgments, legalised same-sex relations between consenting adults. The apex court was hearing a clutch of petitions challenging criminalisation of homosexuality. The five-judge bench was headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and comprised Justices Fali Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra. The bench had reserved its verdict in the case on July 17.

Sep 06, 2018, 12:58 PM IST
SC reads out section 377 decision: Gay sex is not punishable

