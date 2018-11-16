हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Supreme Court likely to consider CVC report on CBI boss Alok Verma

The Supreme Court will take up on Friday CBI director Alok Verma’s petition challenging the government’s move to divest him of his powers after it deferred the hearing following a delay by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) in handing over a report on allegations of bribery against him.

Nov 16, 2018, 11:26 AM IST
