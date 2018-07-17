हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Supreme Court takes stand on mob lynching: Denies violence in name of cow safety

Taking a strong stand over several incidents of mob lynchings in the country, the Supreme Court has urged the Parliament to create a separate law to deal with cases of mob violence.

Jul 17, 2018, 12:12 PM IST
Supreme Court urges Parliament to consider new law to check mob lynching

