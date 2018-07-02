हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Supreme court to hear Triple Talaq case on priority

Supreme court bench said that it will hear the Triple talaq case of Sameena Begum on priority. Watch this video for more information.

Jul 02, 2018, 13:22 PM IST
Next
Video

Mehbooba Mufti likely to meet Sonia Gandhi in Delhi

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close