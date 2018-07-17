हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Supreme Court urges Parliament to consider new law to check mob lynching

The Supreme Court on Tuesday took a grim view of increasing incidents of mob lynchings and violence in the name of cow vigilantism across the country, and asked Parliament to consider bringing in a law to prevent these.

Jul 17, 2018, 12:06 PM IST
Next
Video

Supreme Court to give verdict on violence by vigilante groups today

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close