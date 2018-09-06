हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Supreme court verdict on Article 377 dealing with homosexuality soon

"Section 377" bans "carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal" - which is widely interpreted to refer to homosexual sex. The Supreme Court will soon the giving its verdict on this.

Sep 06, 2018, 12:43 PM IST
