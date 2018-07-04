हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Taal Thok Ke: Congress faces shocking sexual harassment scandal, will Rahul Gandhi act?

A woman, who was hired as social media manager at the Congress social media cell, filed a 'sexual harassment' complaint to the Delhi Police officials against Chirag Patnaik, one of her co-workers. Will Rahul Gandhi act on the issue?

Jul 04, 2018, 19:36 PM IST
Next
Video

Badhir News: Amarnath Yatra suspended after landslide kills five pilgrims

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close