Taal Thok Ke: Congress will now learn from the RSS? Watch special debate

Taal Thok Ke: This is a special segment of Taal Thok Ke which brings to you panel discussion on concurrent issues. The Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday chaired the first meeting of newly constituted Congress Working Committee (CWC) in New Delhi while the party discussed its strategy for the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections in order to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Jul 24, 2018, 20:54 PM IST
