Taal Thok Ke: Did BJP make a biggest mistake to support Mehbooba Mufti? Watch special debate

Taal Thok Ke: This is a special segment of Taal Thok Ke which brings to you panel discussion on concurrent issues. Did BJP make a biggest mistake to support Mehbooba Mufti? Watch special debate.

Jul 13, 2018, 20:03 PM IST
