Taal Thok Ke: Does HD Kumaraswamy's breaking down into tears portray the picture of grand alliance?

In this segment of Taal Thok Ke we ask you does Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy's breaking down into tears portray the real face of grand alliance? Watch the video to know more.

Jul 15, 2018, 18:40 PM IST
