Taal Thok Ke: How long will BJP take credit of Akhilesh Yadav's work in Uttar Pradesh? Watch debate

Taal Thok Ke: This is a special segment of Taal Thok Ke which brings to you panel discussion on concurrent issues. How long will BJP take credit of Akhilesh Yadav's work in Uttar Pradesh? Watch special debate.

Jul 13, 2018, 20:34 PM IST
