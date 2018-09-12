हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Taal Thok Ke: Is BJP showing 'arrogance' or 'confidence' over Akhlaq issue? Watch special debate

Taal Thok Ke: This is a special segment of Taal Thok Ke which brings to you panel discussion on concurrent issues. Is BJP showing 'arrogance' or 'confidence' over Akhlaq issue? BJP president Amit Shah invited the criticism of social media on Tuesday users as he casually mentioned the 2015 Dadri lynching incident saying that the party won despite the opposition "spinning the issue to take political mileage." Watch video to know more.

Sep 12, 2018, 19:44 PM IST
