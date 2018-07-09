हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Taal Thok Ke: Is Congress mocking PM Modi for being "Chaiwala"?

In this segment of Zee News we question Mallikarjun Kharge's statement on PM Modi. Watch the video to know more.

Jul 09, 2018, 20:10 PM IST
