हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Taal Thok Ke: Is maulana's fundamental right to torture women? Watch special debate

Taal Thok Ke: This is a special segment of Taal Thok Ke which brings to you panel discussion on concurrent issue. The government would oppose in the Supreme Court the practice of 'nikah halala', which allows a man to remarry his divorced wife, when the top court examines its legal validity in the coming days, a senior Law Ministry functionary said on Friday.

Jun 30, 2018, 19:24 PM IST
Next
Video

Breaking News: Three dead as Jammu and Kashmir braces for floods

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close