Taal Thok Ke: Is Pakistan behind the grand alliance in Jammu and Kashmir? Watch debate

Taal Thok Ke: This is a special segment of Taal Thok Ke which brings to you panel discussion on concurrent issues. Is Pakistan behind the grand alliance in Jammu and Kashmir? Watch full debate to know more.

Nov 22, 2018, 19:34 PM IST
