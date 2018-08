Taal Thok Ke: Mamata's threat of 'civil war' over Assam NRC draft, a vote bank politics?

Taal Thok Ke: This is a special segment of Taal Thok Ke which brings to you panel discussion on concurrent issues. Mamata's threat of 'civil war' over Assam NRC draft, a vote bank politics? West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has said that NRC in Assam will lead to a bloodbath but Amit Shah has hit back saying vote-bank politics is deplorable.