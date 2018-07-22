हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Taal Thok Ke: Mamta Banerjee vs Talibani Hinduism

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party announcing “BJP hatao, desh bachao”. Attacking the party led by Amit Shah over Hindutva, Banerjee said that the saffron party preaches Talibani Hinduism.

Jul 22, 2018, 18:52 PM IST
