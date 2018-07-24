हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Taal Thok Ke: Mob lynching vs vote politics! Watch special debate

Taal Thok Ke: This is a special segment of Taal Thok Ke which brings to you panel discussion on concurrent issues. Opposition parties, mainly the Congress and the Trinamool Congress, raised the issue in the Lok Sabha during Zero Hour and demanded that the Centre take action to curb lynching incidents.

Jul 24, 2018, 19:36 PM IST
